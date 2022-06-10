‘Spiritfarer’ and ‘Raji: An Ancient Epic’ are coming to Netflix Games

Netflix has announced two major indie games coming to Netflix Games – Spiritfarer and Raji: An Ancient Epic.

During Netflix Geeked Week, the company announced that Spiritfarer is coming to Netflix Games, a mobile gaming platform available to Netflix subscribers.

As for what the game is about, developer Thunder Lotus Games shared that “Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. As ferrymaster to the deceased, build a boat to explore the world, care for your spirit friends, and release them into the afterlife.”

NME‘s three-star review of Spiritfarer praised the game’s art style, platforming and activities, but said it was hindered by “frustrating structure and pacing”.

Spiritfarer isn’t the only game coming to mobile, as Raji: An Ancient Epic is also set to arrive on Netflix Games. An action-adventure game that also launched in 2020, developer Nodding Heads Games’ Steam page shares the following:

“A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.”

NME‘s review of Raji: An Ancient Epic awarded the game four stars out of five, and said the “rich tapestry of its ancient India setting imbued with Hindu and Balinese mythology is a breath of fresh air”.

This is the first time that Spiritfarer and Raji: An Ancient Epic will be available on mobile, and Netflix has shared that both titles will launch later this year.

Elsewhere in Netflix Geeked Week, several other original games were announced. This includes Shadow And Bone: Destinies – a narrative RPG set in the Grishaverse – and The Queen’s Gambit Chess, which is a “love letter” to the show it’s based on.

In other gaming news, God Of War: Ragnarok is reportedly set to release this November.