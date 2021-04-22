‘Spiritfarer’ update adds new character and story content

Thunder Lotus Games has announced a new update for Spiritifarer which introduces a brand new character and story content.

The Lily Update, currently available to download for PC and consoles, adds local cooperative play improvements to Spiritfarer‘s main game as well as the new character Lily the Butterfly Spirit.

Lily will guide the player through several new scenes which each add depth and detail to the main character Stella’s story. Lily has also been revealed to be Stella’s younger sister and her appearance will introduce night-time sailing to the game.

Creative Director Nicolas Guérin said: “As ever, the updates we’re bringing to Spiritfarer this year are all about the fans – those who helped make this our studio’s most popular game ever.

“We wanted to keep the Lily Update small, to address the single most common feedback we’ve received from players since launch: fans want to know more about Stella and what, ultimately, her quest is about. It’s the emotional core of the game, so we wanted to get it right; Lily offers a sweet and personal window onto who Stella is, and we hope the players like what we’ve done with this update.”

Along with the update, Thunder Lotus Games also revealed that Spiritfarer has surpassed over 500,000 units sold since launching in August 2020.

Spiritfarer is a cosy management game about dying, where you play as main character Stella, a ferry master to the deceased. The indie game was nominated for Best Animation and Game Beyond Entertainment at the BAFTA Games Awards 2021.

