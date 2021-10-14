Splash Damage reveals it’s working on a new sci-fi game

Splash Damage, the developer behind Gears Tactics, has announced it’s working on a new sci-fi game.

In a new post published to its official website, Splash Damage revealed that one of its current projects is a brand new game, set in an original sci-fi universe.

“2021 is Splash Damage’s 20th year making games and while we’ve loved spending the past few weeks looking back, you’re probably dying to know what we’re working on right now,” the developer said. “We’re thrilled to announce that one of our current projects is a brand new game, set in an original sci-fi universe.”

Advertisement

Splash Damage has worked on established IP’s such as Wolfenstein, Gears of War, and Halo during its 20 years in game development, saying it’s “eager to create another world of our own like Brink, Outcasters, and Dirty Bomb.”

The game currently doesn’t have an official title but Splash Damage confirmed that they are hiring for new roles, “…this is a unique opportunity to join us, and to have a major impact on our next IP, and help shape the future of the studio.”

Currently, the studio is looking to hire roles such as an Animation Programmer, Art Director, Design Director, Development Director, Lead Character Artist, Lead Level Designer, and more.

Meanwhile, the latest Diablo 2: Resurrected patch aims to fix the game’s character deletion problem. Along with making improvements to the character deletion option, version 10.12 has implemented multiple fixes to address crashing problems.