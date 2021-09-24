‘Splatoon 3’ trailer shows new abilities, styles, and campaign

Nintendo has shared more details on Splatoon 3, with a trailer showing more of its new world, new abilities, as well as a brand new single-player campaign.

Premiering during the Nintendo Direct showcase last night (September 23), the new two-minute clip shows off a map where the team-based shooter’s signature Turf Wars take place.

Taking on a sun-scorched semi-apocalyptic theme, the maps are referred to as The Splatlands, while a new hub was shown called Splatsville, also known as “the city of chaos”.

Advertisement

During the clip, some new abilities were also shown, though it’s not yet clear if these are tied to new weapons or abilities that everyone can use. One appears to be a special ability activated by the player, who transforms entirely into ink and is then able to grapple over to anywhere that can be covered in ink.

The clip also revealed Splatoon 3‘s new single player campaign, titled ‘Return of the Mammalians’, which will also feature the Squid Sisters, Callie and Marie, from the first game. According to a member of the development team, dubbed a “squid researcher”, this world is occupied by just squids and octopuses, with the exception of two cats, so the reappearance of mammals could have huge implications.

Splatoon 3 is set to release in 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Direct also provided plenty of other announcements, including the long-awaited gameplay reveal for Bayonetta 3, which comes almost four years since the game was first announced. From the reveal it also appears that the voice actress for Bayonetta herself has indeed changed, although that has not been confirmed at this time.

Advertisement

Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto also made an appearance to announce the surprisingly star-studded voice cast for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie, including Chris Pratt as Mario.