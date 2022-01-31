‘Splitgate’ developer is “eyeing up” a Nintendo Switch release

1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx has shared that the team is “eyeing up” bringing Splitgate to the Nintendo Switch, though can’t make any promises if it’s possible just yet.

Speaking to The Loadout, Proulx said that “we love the Nintendo Switch,” and added that “we want to see Splitgate on every platform if and when that makes sense.”

“Right now we are careful not to compromise our core vision and promise to our existing community to grow Splitgate into the best game it can be. But we need to balance the desire to grow our audience with doing right by our existing fans, so as we grow we’re eyeing those options but can’t promise anything just yet,” Proulx explained.

Advertisement

Although 1047 Games can’t guarantee a Nintendo Switch port of Splitgate just yet, it’s a promising statement for fans hoping to play the sci-fi shooter on the go.

Earlier in the month, Splitgate season one launched – bringing a custom level creator, two new game modes, and a rework to the Foregone Destruction map.

The two new game modes include Splitgate‘s own take on capture the flag, and another called Evolution – “a round-based mode where each round, the team that lost the previous round gets improved weapon loadouts.”

As for the future of Splitgate, in late 2021 Proulx said that Splitgate and Halo Infinite “will help each other” in the long run, adding that he wasn’t worried about any competition stemming from Microsoft’s well-received game.

Advertisement

In other news, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said that George R.R. Martin might be “a bit shocked” to see how FromSoftware has changed some of the characters he made for its game. Miyazaki explained that the studio warped many of Martin’s characters to design them as boss fights, but he hopes Martin “gets a kick” out of the changes.