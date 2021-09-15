‘Splitgate’ devs raise $100million to become “community-first” AAA studio

1047 Games, the studio behind surprise FPS hit Splitgate, has secured $100million (£72.288million) in funding and has shared plans for the future.

Taking to Twitter, 1047 Games CEO Ian ‘CardinalSoldier’ Proulx has announced that the studio is “not selling our company to one of the big guys” and has received funding to continue as an independent studio. The studio raised $100million in funding and was valued at $1.5billion (1.083billion).

“Instead, I am thrilled to announce that we have solidified our future as an independent, community-first game studio,” Proulx confirms.

We have just raised $100 MILLION to continue our journey as an independent, community-first game studio. Read more about it below: pic.twitter.com/jltcqMsvRb — Splitgate – Season 0 (@Splitgate) September 14, 2021

After raising $100million in one round of funding, he shares that the team is “excited to show you what we can do with more firepower” and the aim of 1047 Games is to become “the next big AAA studio, while staying true to our roots as an indie team that prioritizes our community”.

Proulx outlines that the funding will allow for significant expansion studio-side that will directly impact Splitgate. According to the announcement this means, “better and more frequent updates” for the game, as well as faster bug fixing, more features, support for a larger player base, and plans to “come to more platforms”.

As reported by GamesBeat, the funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and a number of other investors. Amy Wu, a partner at Lightspeed, has shared with the site that the Splitgate team has “done so much with minimal funding, and we’re excited to see what they do with more firepower”.

Also speaking to GamesBeat is Proulx, who stated the funding means 1047 Games is “very much focused on the big picture here” and plans to hire “the right people for the long term and build the business so we can take it to the next level”.

