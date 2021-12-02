‘Splitgate’ gets in the winter mood with the latest update

1047 Games’ latest update for Splitgate is adding winter-themed maps, new skins, and an extension to season 0.

The Winter update for Splitgate is available now. The main menu has received a wintery theme to get fans in the holiday mood. Three popular maps have also been redecorated for the season: Stadium, Abyss, and Pantheon have all received a Winter-themed overhaul. The maps are now covered in snow, ice, and fir trees. There are also twinkling lights suspended above the battlefields. Karman Station has not had a makeover but has been better optimised to improve performance.

Advertisement

A new winter event is also beginning in Splitgate. Players will complete winter challenges to earn three community items, a new portal skin, and drops. The community items include a Bard skin and a spray. New Splitmas themed weapons and skins have also been added. Fans will be able to jump into the new features playlist: Let it snow! The three wintery maps will be on rotation using community favourite game modes.

Those who need more time to complete the Splitgate season 0 battle pass are in luck, as the challenges have been extended to early next year. This will give players plenty of extra time to ensure they get the most out of the pass.

A new skin is also available that is supporting TeamSeas. 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the skin will be donated to TeamSeas, who are raising money to remove up to 30million pounds of waste from the oceans by the end of the year.

In other news, the fan-created Toontown Rewritten will be receiving its first significant expansion tomorrow. The project is a fan revival of Disney’s MMO Toontown Online, which was shut down in 2013.