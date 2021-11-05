‘Splitgate’ has now added custom matches

Splitgate, the Portal-inspired free-to-play multiplayer FPS from 1047 Games, has added custom matches.

Players will now be able to design their own custom games within Splitgate’s various match types – including Deathmatch, King Of The Hill, Capture The Flag and more.

“The main thing we’re doing is we’re overhauling our custom games,” said 1047 CEO Ian Proulx in an interview with Dot Esports. “But the big difference with this update is that you’re going to be able to do that per team.”

Here’s what you can expect in the November update:

“Instead of it just being everybody has superspeed, or everybody has extra health, I mean, that’s fun, but that novelty kind of wears off. Now, it just really opens up the possibilities of different ways to play and ways to play in an asymmetrical way.”

Splitgate has also overhauled the way players create a Custom Game lobby – making it much easier for players to scroll through the different game modes. Favourite modes can now be saved, and custom game presets will allow players to set up lobbies much faster.

Ranked presets are also available for Team Deathmatch, Domination and Takedown.

A number of new options will allow Splitgate players to tweak their custom games, even going so far as to adjust whether or not players drop their weapons upon being killed.

Additionally, custom game tweaks can be asymmetric – allowing the two teams to play the same match with different options. For example, one team could have supercharged health and no portals, while the other team could have far lower health, but enabled portal use.

