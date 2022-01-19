‘Splitgate’ season one launches next week with custom level creator

Splitgate developer 1047 Games have announced the launch date for season one of the game, which is coming with a custom level creator, two new modes, an overhauled map, and more.

Beta season one of Splitgate is finally launching next week, January 27, and it includes a range of new content. The season brings in a reimagined version of the Foregone Destruction map, as well as new item and weapon designs. Also coming in season one is a new 100 Level Battle Pass, characters, banners, and sprays.

One of the big new additions to the game is a custom level creator. “Splitgate Beta Season 1’s introduction of a custom map creator allows players to create and play their own maps, including the ability to co-create and share maps with friends,” 1047 Games wrote in a press release.

“The map creator gives players the option to create and place objects, weapons, spawns, building blocks, portal walls, and more and also allows rotation and magnetic-snapping between scenery to make placing objects easier. Featuring fully customizable controller and mouse and keyboard support, the map creator can be accessed by all players.”

Season one of Splitgate will also see the arrival of two new game modes. The first is Evolution Game Mode, “a round based mode where each round, the team that lost the previous round gets improved weapon loadouts.”

The second is their own take on capture-the-flag, called One Flag Capture-the-Flag. This new mode is “a round based version of Capture-the-Flag where one team defends the flag and one team tries to capture it. The team take turns on offense and defence and the team with the most rounds won wins the match.”

And lastly, a new simulation map called Hotel is coming as part of season one, which is used in 3v3 modes like Takedown, Showdown, and the new Evolution mode.

Season one of Splitgate will be available for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC when it launches next week.

