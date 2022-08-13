‘SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake’ is the “spiritual sequel” to ‘Battle For Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated’

The first in-game footage for SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake was revealed during the THQ showcase last night (August 12) – check it out below.

Described as a “spiritual sequel” to 2020’s Battle For Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated (itself a remake of 2003’s Battle For Bikini Bottom), The Cosmic Shake is a 3D platformer “focused on themed worlds, funky costumes and the buddy banter between SpongeBob and Patrick”.

Originally announced last year, The Cosmic Shake sees SpongeBob “inadvertently mess with the very fabric of the universe when playing with a vial of wish-fulfilling Mermaid’s Tears. As a result Patrick is turned into a balloon, and our heroes have to travel to weird Wishworlds to bring back their friends and restore Bikini Bottom.”

These different worlds each have their own settings and rules. According to THQ, “every world is unique and has its own distinct story.”

Check out the trailer below, which sees a boss fight against a giant Gary in Halloween Rock Bottom, SpongeBob and Patrick searching for Squidward in the Prehistoric Kelp Forest alongside a look at Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Downtown Bikini Bottom.

According to developers, “focusing on SpongeBob, as he travels the Wild West, medieval or prehistoric times and more, was always at the core of the game vision. And the idea of having Patrick be your constant companion, in the form of a cute Balloon, was also there right from the very beginning.”

They also explained how “the success of Battle For Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, and the passionate support of its fans” allowed them to create another SpongeBob game.

The release date for SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is yet to be confirmed, though it will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.

