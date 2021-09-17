‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ trailer shows a dimensional adventure

A new Spongebob title has been announced with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, which shows various characters hopping around to different dimensions.

The below announcement trailer shows off just some of the potential realities, and brings back the greatest musical performance in history at the same time.

“Everything is possible in the infinite expanses of the cosmos .. there might even be a reality where mayonnaise isn’t an instrument!” reads the press release.

“When the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra grants Spongebob and Patrick wishes, the two buddies unintentionally open up portals to strange Wishworlds… it’s all F.U.N. and games until their friends get lost in the portals!”

The Steam page reveals that classic Spongebob moves such as the fishhook swing and the karate kick will be integrated into the game as “platforming skills”, and that balloon-Patrick Star will be a permanent companion throughout the game.

The title will feature seven distinct worlds and more than 30 cosmic skins that can be equipped as players hop between different realities. In the trailer Spongebob and Patrick are initially sucked through a portal, where they meet Sandy Cheeks in a Game Of Death jumpsuit, and we see Spongebob transforming into different versions of himself.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake was announced during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase, which can be rewatched on YouTube here. Six games were announced in total, including a remake of Destroy All Humans 2 and more.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with the release date to be announced soon.

