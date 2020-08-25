Spotify announces first-ever eSports partnership with ‘League Of Legends’

Streaming giant Spotify has announced an exclusive partnership with American video game company Riot Games’ popular MOBA League Of Legends.

Spotify announced its first-ever eSports partnership today (25 August) via its blog, and noted that it will serve as the exclusive “global audio service provider for League Of Legends”.

Over the course of its multi-year partnership, Spotify and Riot Games will work together to launch a new League Of Legends eSports Music Hub on the streaming service, produce a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Worlds Anthem, develop various podcast series, and publish specially curated playlists.

The two companies will also launch a nine-episode podcast series titled Untold Stories: Top Moments From Worlds in the lead up to the 10th annual League Of Legends World Championships later this year. The podcast is set to feature new interviews with key community members in the franchise, and also learn about the top players through game highlights.

For the championship tournament coverage, Spotify will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Worlds Anthem via a Spotify takeover. The Worlds Anthem is the most anticipated League Of Legends musical event of the year, with bona fide musicians lending their vocal chops to the franchise for a new track that is released alongside an original music video and performed during the World Championships’ opening ceremony.

In other League Of Legends news, the game’s virtual K-pop group0 K/DA is set to make its return for the first time since 2018 later this week (August 27) with a pre-release single titled ‘The Baddest’.