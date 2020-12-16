Spotify stats show heavy increase within the gaming community

After a busy year in video games, Spotify has reported an increase of music stats within the gaming community.

A recent report from CNN Business highlighted the streaming platforms growth in 2020, which showed that the increase of people being at home has increased its stats, especially within the realm of gaming.

Spotify has reported a 55 per cent increase of console users streaming music from their systems, with the most popular genre being rap and trap music. According to CNN Business, the most popular tracks streamed via games consoles included: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey, “Goosebumps” by Travis Scott, “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, and “Falling” by Trevor Daniel.

Travis Scott in particular saw a massive increase in streams since his Fortnite in-game music concert back in April. Between April 26-30, the rapper saw a 207 per cent increase in his music compared to the same time frame in 2019.

Gaming soundtracks also proved immensely popular on Spotify throughout the year, with a few key standouts making a name amongst the selection. Minecraft is said to have been one of the heaviest hitters, joined by the original DOOM soundtrack and Death Stranding. The virtual pop band from League Of Legends, K/DA, also saw a 107 per cent increase from last year.

Spotify will be looking to continue partnerships with companies such as Sony and Microsoft going forward.

K/DA also made a comeback during the Summer with its single, “The Baddest”, with more music promised to be arriving in the future.