‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ announced for 2023 release

The newest instalment of the Alien franchise was announced at the 2022 Summer Games Festival. Aliens: Dark Descent is set to release sometime in 2023.

Developed by Tindalos Interactive, creators of the Battlefleet series, Aliens: Dark Descent will be a squad-based single-player action game.

The trailer depicts a squad of marines on a mission to get an offline relay back online. However, they predictably run afoul of a horde of xenomorphs and are forced into a fight for their lives.

Before the trailer ends, a brief glimpse of the gameplay can be seen. The game clearly employs a top-down perspective. A group of marines fighting off a horde of aliens can be seen before the title card flashes on the screen, announcing a 2023 release date.

The combat looks to be in real-time, rather than the turn-based mechanics of the XCOM franchise. According to the game’s Steam page, the plot of the newest Alien game will involve repelling a Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe.

The Alien franchise continues its long history of video game adaptations, with Aliens: Fireteam Elite releasing just last year.

