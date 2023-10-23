‘Squadron 42’ enters “polishing phase” but there’s no “locked” launch date

Squadron 42 was announced to be “feature-complete” over the weekend, with the team now shifting their focus to “polishing” the game ready for the best possible experience.

READ MORE: Here are some of the best upcoming games we saw at Gamescom 2023

“We are excited to announce that Squadron 42 is now feature-complete!” revealed developer Cloud Imperium Games in the description of an update video, also thanking fans for their steady support of the game.

“As we move into the polishing phase, we’re fully focused on optimising and fine-tuning all aspects of the gameplay experience to deliver an unprecedented cinematic adventure.

Advertisement

“To celebrate this milestone, we have gathered our core development leadership from around the globe to share what this means.”

Previously, Roberts said that the team would not share a date as it would “be a huge disservice to all the team members that have poured so much love and hard work” into it if the game launched in a sub-par state.

As a standalone single-player campaign, Squadron 42 was intended to launch in 2014, however following a series of delays, the developer decided to abandon the roadmap published in 2020.

Players will be able to customise their character, shown in the ‘Squadron 42: I Held The Line’ update on YouTube, and the cast comprises Ben Mendelson, Gillian Anderson, Henry Cavill, John Rhys-Davies, Mark Hamill, Mark Strong and more A-list names.

Advertisement

“When we have the locked release date, you will be the first to know,” said founder Chris Roberts at the end of the update.

“We have come this far, and we want to make sure that Squadron 42 delivers on the promise of being this generation’s Wing Commander.”

In other gaming news, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s Yuri Lowenthal badgered creative director Bryan Intihar about adding Moon Knight to the new game.