‘Squadron 42’ will not be released “just to make a date”, says dev

Roberts Space Industries (RSI) has delayed its upcoming single-player sci-fi game Squadron 42, saying that it will not be rushed out “just to make a date”.

This is according to RSI founder and chairman Chris Roberts, who spoke about the ongoing development of the forthcoming title in a lengthy new blogpost. Squadron 42, which is a spin-off of Star Citizen, was initially set to launch in 2014 before being pushed back multiple times over the years.

In the post, Roberts stated that “it is too early to discuss release or finish dates” for Squadron 42, adding that the game will only launch when it is complete. “Squadron 42 will be done when it is done, and will not be released just to make a date, but instead only when all the technology and content is finished, the game is polished and it plays great,” he said.

He added that RSI will not compromise on the game’s development, as releasing a broken or bug-filled version of the game would “be a huge disservice to all the team members that have poured so much love and hard work” into the game.

Roberts also noted that no footage or assets from Squadron 42 will be showcased or discussed until the game is close to completion, and when the studio can begin its marketing campaign. “If we show the non-spoiler gameplay now, that’s prime footage and gameplay that could have been used closer to release,” he said

The game’s update show, the Briefing Room, is also being put on hiatus, and will resume closer to the game’s release to build excitement and showcase new features. However, RSI will continue to release monthly progress reports for Squadron 42 and update the game’s roadmap reguarly.

Roberts also remarked that players can get a glimpse at the progress on Squadron 42 through Star Citizen. “[A] lot of the core gameplay of Star Citizen, especially the flight and on-foot combat, will be the same between both games,” he noted, while stating that “Squadron 42 will have a much higher level of bespoke locations and assets and a more crafted feel”.

Elsewhere in the update, Roberts also looked at the year in review for Star Citizen. He dissussed global pandemic and the effect it has had on RSI’s development team, the increased interest in Star Citizen and more. Check out the full post here.