Square Enix announces ‘Final Fantasy 7’ stream for an “unveiling”

Square Enix has announced a livestream to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, which will be packed with “lots of information” regarding an unveiling.

Announced today (June 10), Square Enix invited fans to “join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of Final Fantasy 7.”

The stream will take place on June 16 at 11PM BST / 3PM PT / 6PM ET and will be available to watch on Square Enix’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of @FinalFantasy VII: https://t.co/y074ldZMhg Co-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. Please be excited. pic.twitter.com/DskOd2CxQj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

Discussing the upcoming stream, long-time Final Fantasy developer and Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura shared that “at only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling.”

It can be assumed that the unveiling teased by Nomura will be a look at part two of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While the remake’s first part was released in 2020, Square Enix has not yet revealed anything regarding part two – though Nomura recently said that news would be coming this month.

As to what part two will involve, in 2021 co-director Naoki Hamaguchi shared that “Cloud and company [will] leave Midgar and explore the world map,” which he says will mean the development team must “create gameplay that leverages the vastness of the world, unlike what we did in [part one].”

Toward the end of 2021, Square Enix released Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – a “visually enhanced” edition of the game which featured an episode following Yuffie Kisaragi.

This Intergrade version also brought Remake to PC for the first time, though it was met with backlash surrounding expensive pricing and poor performance at launch.

