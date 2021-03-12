Square Enix announces new digital showcase event

Square Enix has announced a new Nintendo Direct-like digital showcase set for March 18.

The game developer and publisher shared the news via a new post on its official blog. The digital event, dubbed ‘Square Enix Presents’, will showcase the latest updates on several Square Enix titles, as well as the world premiere of the next entry in the Life Is Strange franchise.

The first edition of Square Enix Presents will run for “approximately 40 minutes” on a new dedicated website, as well as Square Enix’s Twitch and YouTube channels from 10am PDT/7pm BST onwards.

Advertisement

Besides the Life Is Strange reveal, the showcase will also feature other games such as Outriders, Marvel’s Avengers, Balan Wonderland, Just Cause Mobile, and a special 25th anniversary Tomb Raider celebration. New mobile games are also expected to be revealed during the showcase.

Little is known of the upcoming Life Is Strange game, expect that it will feature a new protagonist with a “fascinating new power”. Past entries in the episodic narrative adventure series have focused on different characters, themes and powers.

The original Life is Strange title centred around student Max Caulfield who had the power to turn back time. Life is Strange 2 followed two brothers Sean and Daniel who are on the run when Daniel awakens to telekinetic powers.

The Square Enix Presents showcase will also coincide with the release of Update 1.5 for Marvel’s Avengers. The update will bring to the game campaign replayability cross-gen file save transfers and the launch of its second DLC, Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect.

The game will also receive dedicated next-gen versions on March 18, with a free upgrade being made available to all players who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One.