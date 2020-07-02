Square Enix announces release date for Patch 5.3 of ‘Final Fantasy XIV’

Square Enix has confirmed a new launch date for Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 5.3, after it was delayed due to production difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed the news with a statement on the game’s official forum. “First, I would like to apologize again to all of our players for the delay of Patch 5.3 – Reflections In Crystal, which was originally scheduled to release on June 16,” he said.

“Although our development and operations teams, as well as QA testing, have experienced a number of setbacks due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), I am pleased to inform you that development production is back on course, and we’ve settled on a new patch release schedule.” Patch 5.3 is now slated to arrive on August 11

“We did everything we could to try and release this update at some point in mid-July, but in the end, we determined more time was needed to thoroughly test and debug the next alliance raid of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse and the new large-scale encounters of the resistance weapons content,” Yoshida added.

Yoshida also announced that the team’s “primarily home-based work system is now securely established, and we plan to return to our regular release schedule of roughly every three and a half months after Patch 5.3”.

Square Enix is expected to share more details about the upcoming update in the lead up to its release. The company will air another Letter From The Producer Live broadcast on Wednesday, July 22.

The relaunched version of Final Fantasy XIV is a multiplayer online role-playing game that was developed and published by Square Enix in 2012. It is currently available on PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.