Square Enix announces ‘The DioField Chronicle’ and ‘Valkyrie Elysium’

During last night’s PlayStation State Of Play (March 9), Square Enix announced two new games, real-time strategy The DioField Chronicle and RPG Valkyrie Elysium.

Releasing on PS4 and PS5 later this year, The DioField Chronicle is a real-time strategy game in which players take control of a mercenary group called Blue Fox and must overcome an empire waging war.

The game is set in a unique world with a mix of fantasy, medieval, and modern-day influences. A post on the PlayStation blog says, “the battles in this game are defined by real-time assessment of battlefield conditions and issuing decisive orders that take advantage of your troops’ strengths and weaknesses to gain advantage over your foe.”

The second game coming from Square Enix is Valkyrie Elysium, which is another entry in the long-running Valkyrie series. The game draws inspiration from Norse mythology and takes place at the end of humanity, where Ragnarok draws nearer. A Valkyrie is created to save the doomed world. During the game, players will need to uncover the hidden truth behind the impending destruction.

Valkyrie Elysium will launch for PS4 and PS5 in 2022, and the PlayStation 5 version will feature 4K and 60FPS. Further details about the game’s soundtrack are shared in a post on the PlayStation blog. “Series composer Motoi Sakuraba returns and contributes to the game’s stunning score. RPGs are always better when they have a strong soundtrack, and this one is going to be… well, literally music to your ears.”

