Square Enix appears to be opening a new Western studio

According to a new application on the Canadian Trademarks Database, Square Enix could be opening a new studio in the West.

The application appeared on the database last week on August 17 where it was filed, created and formalised, and it currently appears to be pending (via VGC).

It looks like the new Western studio will be called Studio Onoma and will focus on developing and “publishing of computer game software and video game software.”

The application also includes additional details for the services and goods the studio will provide, such as strategy guides, posters, casual clothing, toys, games, and playthings, “namely action figures, [and] handheld battery-operated games”. Square Enix Newco Limited is listed as the trademark applicant, which is a recently established company in London, England.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Square Enix is looking to sell off stakes in Western studios in a bid to “improve capital efficiency.” This follows the sale of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos to Embracer Group back in early May. The deal was worth around £240million ($300million) and included Square Enix studios Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos.

In July, the founder of Eidos, Stephane D’Astous, stated that the Final Fantasy publisher may have sold its Western developers to gear up for a Sony acquisition.

At the time, he said: “If I read between the lines, Square Enix Japan was not as committed as we hoped initially. And there are rumours, obviously, that with all these activities of mergers and acquisitions, that Sony would really like to have Square Enix within their wheelhouse.”

