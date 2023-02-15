Square Enix confirms turn-based blockchain strategy ‘Symbiogenesis’

Square Enix has revealed more details about its turn-based strategy game Symbiogenesis, which will utilise blockchain technology.

Announced last November, Symbiogenesis was initially described as a new NFT project, with the “digital collectible art project designed from the ground up for Web3 fans.”

Square Enix has now revealed more details about the blockchain-hosted Symbiogenesis.

According to a press release, Symbiogenesis is a “unique” Web3 experience built around 10,000 pieces of digital, collectible art that is “tied to a storyline players will unfold in a virtual (turn-based) adventure. ”

“The art evolves with each strategic move a player makes,” continued Square Enix. “The project is set on a mysterious floating continent where unique storylines unravel based on information obtained by holding digital collectible arts that represent different characters.”

“Players can unlock numerous engaging stories about this secretive world and its inhabitants by holding or trading digital collectible arts and can earn them by completing various missions.”

Players will be able to “replicate and sell digital art” via Polygon. “NFT collectibles can also be used as profile pictures and other ways by examining the world and finding various items,” confirmed Square Enix.

Symbiogenesis will apparently have multiple endings, although only three players “meeting specific conditions” will be chosen to participate in one final “World Mission” to decide the conclusion of the ongoing narrative.

“Our latest collaboration just goes to show that Web3 is decisively getting more and more traction among the world’s largest developers, proving yet again that this innovative stack of technologies and the benefits they bestow have massive potential when it comes to gaming,” said Urvit Goel, vice president of global games and platform business development at Polygon Labs.

Symbiogenesis is set to launch in spring 2023.

Back in 2021, Square Enix confirmed it planned to invest in blockchain and NFTs after the successful release of a series of Million Arthur tokens.

At the start of 2022, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda once again reiterated plans to explore blockchain, NFT and metaverse-based games. Despite backlash from players, Square Enix’s share price increased by eight per cent.

Last June, Matsuda said: “It’s still too early to consider making Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy blockchain games,” but did start 2023 by saying Square Enix would be “most focused” on blockchain entertainment this year, describing the next twelve months as one of “major evolution and transformation”. Symbiogenesis seems to be the first step of that shift for the company.

However, according to the annual State Of The Game Industry survey, interest in blockchain technology had not grown over the past year with upwards of 70 per cent of devs surveyed not bothered about Web3 tech.

