Square Enix delays ‘Outriders’ to February 2021

Square Enix has revealed that its upcoming third-person sci-fi action shooter Outriders has been delayed to February 2021.

The announcement was made via the official Square Enix blog on Friday, October 9. The game, which was originally scheduled to arrive this holiday season, will now launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on February 2, 2021.

Like many other games in 2020, Outriders’ delay is due to operational challenges caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “COVID-19 has certainly affected our operations over the past months, but the teams have all worked extremely hard to adapt to changing circumstances,” explained Toby Palm, the Outriders community manager.

Advertisement

“While the core game is now in a largely complete state, our testing operations were unfortunately among the most affected by the work-process-restructuring caused by the novel coronavirus,” he added. “To that end, we need a bit more time to get it right and ensure that the Outriders experience will be as smooth and issue-free as it possibly can be when we launch.”

Besides announcing the game’s new release date, Square Enix has also released a new cinematic trailer for Outriders. The clip gives players a look at some of its characters in action, and the world that the game will take place in.

Check out the trailer below.

Square Enix has also confirmed that when Outriders arrives in February, it will support cross-play across all available platforms. In addition, the company will also offer free next-gen upgrades for all PS4 and Xbox One players, if and when they choose to make the jump.

Advertisement

Back in July, it was reported that the creators of Outriders, the studio People Can Fly, are working on a new original next-gen game. The company described the upcoming title as “a highly ambitious, groundbreaking action-adventure title that takes PCF’s nearly two decades of development expertise in a new direction”.