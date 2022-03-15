Square Enix donates £383,417 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Square Enix has announced that it will be donating £383,417 ($500,000) to go toward humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a new statement shared on Twitter today (March 15), the Final Fantasy developer said: “Square Enix Group today announced the donation of $500,000 to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who are seeking refuge in neighbouring regions.”

Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their country amid the Russian invasion, with many taking refuge in Poland and other neighbouring territories.

Advertisement

“In addition, our Square Enix group companies have launched an employee fundraiser and matching gift program to benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders,” the statement continued.

“We sincerely hope that peace will be restored and that those affected by the crisis will regain peaceful life as quickly as possible.”

Since Russian began its invasion of Ukraine in February, many companies and game development studios have expressed solidarity with Ukraine and pledged to aid the country and its refugees any way they can. For instance, CD Projekt Red announced it would no longer be selling its products in Russia and Belarus, with The Medium and Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team later stating the same.

On March 13, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco announced it would be donating £650,000 (100million Yen) to Save The Children, in order to aid Ukrainian humanitarian organisations.

Advertisement

“We hope that the people and communities affected by this crisis will be able to return to peaceful days as soon as possible,” the publisher said in its statement.

In other news, Square Enix has addressed the issues raised by players of Chocobo GP, confirming that it will investigate the problems and take action.