Square Enix enlists Kenshi Yonezu for ‘Final Fantasy 16’ theme song

Square Enix has revealed that J-pop artist Kenshi Yonezu has created the theme song for its upcoming role-playing game (RPG) Final Fantasy 16.

The track, titled ‘Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing’, was first teased at Sony‘s State Of Play showcase yesterday (April 13), where it debuted along with a new look at Final Fantasy 16.

The track has been created by Kenshi Yonezu, a Japanese musician who originally released music under the alias Hachi. The artist is best known for his tracks ‘Lemon’ and ‘LOSER’, along with last year’s Chainsaw Man theme song ‘KICK BACK’.

You can listen to a snippet of ‘Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing’ below.

“Words cannot express the impact Final Fantasy has had on my life,” said Yonezu on creating Final Fantasy 16‘s theme. “I never thought or imagined that I would ever receive an opportunity like this.”

Naoki Yoshida, one of Final Fantasy 16‘s producers, said he was “overjoyed” when he heard Yonezu would be making the game’s theme.

“I’m a big fan of Yonezu’s work, and I know that he has a passion for creating music that resonates across the generations, so I was sure that he’d be able to capture the world, the story, and the themes of FF16,” continued Yoshida, who described Yonezu as “an avid gamer and an FF fan”.

Final Fantasy 16 is set to launch on June 22, and will only be available on PS5. However, the upcoming game may end up launching on PC platforms eventually.

This came as, in February, Yoshida explained that although he would “like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible,” but said he was “not at a stage” where he could discuss any plans for a port.