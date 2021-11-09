Square Enix looks to be going all in on NFT-based games

Since dipping its toes into the waters of NFTs, Square Enix now looks to be moving further into the realm of games based around non-fungible tokens and the blockchain.

The company’s growing stance on NFTs can be found in documents related to its financial results from a six month period ending on September 30 this year. This comes after Square Enix joined with Double Jump Tokyo to bring NFTs to Million Arthur.

The financial results from November 5 do mention the Million Arthur “proof of concept” that aims to bring together NFTs with the company’s titles, with that phase now being over, as the Final Fantasy developer “will transition [a] to full commercialisation phase” with NFTs.

This is where Square Enix then looks to a more “robust” entry into blockchain games, where it sees the spread of NFTs as a technological advancement, as it says that “token economics” are getting a grip on the industry – essentially blockchain systems.

Square Enix say this means it will be moving to more decentralised gaming experiences, and that it “will focus on blockchain games premised on token economics as a form of decentralised content”.

So basically, the company’s foray into NFTs was a success, and we’re going to be seeing a lot more of it in the future. As a business model this does make sense, as the Million Arthur NFT set, which launched on October 14, has already sold out according to the publisher.

