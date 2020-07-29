Square Enix outlines ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ first post-launch and beta content

Square Enix has hosted another Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream which announced all the first post-launch hero and details for the upcoming beta.

After the game launches on September 4, Marvel’s Avengers is set to receive regular updates with new content, all at no additional cost. The first post-launch character was revealed to be Hawkeye, who will come complete with his own story missions, skill tree and abilities.

You can check out Hawkeye’s reveal trailer below:

The beta, which will run across multiple weekends in August, will give fans their first taste of Marvel’s Avengers single-player and cooperative content. Today’s (July 29) Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream detailed the beta’s contents.

Players will be dropped into a tutorial mission set on the Golden Gate Bridge, providing a feel for how combat and exploration will play out in Marvel’s Avengers. Completing this will open addition solo missions.

Amongst the single-player content will be stages involving the Hulk and Kamala Khan as they attempt to take down nemesis, Abomination, in a mission titled ‘To Find Olympia’, and infiltrate a base to uncover secrets in ‘Missing Links’.

Once these missions have been completed, the beta will open up to allow players to try out a multitude of game modes with up to 20 single-player and co-op levels available.

Players will be able to try out Iron-Man, Kamala Khan, Black Widow and Hulk, all of which can be levelled up across the beta’s many missions. Across the beta, players can reach up to a Hero Level of 15 and a Power Level of 45, however, progress will not be carried over to the full game.

With 4 player co-op supported, solo players or teams can dive into three different games modes. The first are HARM Challenge Rooms, which are augmented training simulations that players can dive into to fight against increasingly challenging waves of enemies.

By completing all three HARM room challenges, a nameplate will be unlocked in the main game to equip and show off. Alongside this, a collaboration with Epic Games allows players to earn the Hulk Smashers Pickaxe with a bonus Hulkbuster style to use in Fortnite.

War Zones are large mission-based levels full of exploration, enemies, collectables and secrets to uncover. Additionally, the beta will have Drop Zones which act as smaller versions of War Zones and offer quick skirmishes to obtain experience and items.

Last month’s (June) Marvel’s Avengers War Table presentation gave fans an in-depth look at what players can expect in the full game. The deep dive outlined the story, which will feature MODOK as a villain, as well as game modes, customisation and progression.