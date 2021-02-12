Square Enix have released a new trailer that features over 9 minutes of gameplay for the upcoming Nier Replicant remaster.

The video opens with the protagonist and talking with his companions Kaine and Weiss, the latter is a talking book. The characters fail to communicate with some masked villagers who speak a strange language, before launching into the Barren Temple dungeon.

The video is available below:

The gameplay featured looks very similar to 2017’s NieR: Automata, complete with platforming sections which feature a camera shift to a side-scrolling perspective.

Combat is similarly reminiscent, with the protagonist wielding a sword to combo, parry and, juggle shadowy looking enemies before using Grimoire Weiss to fire projectiles, like the bots that featured in Automata.

Shortly after the initial combat sequence the protagonist fights a Golem boss, which is made from a collection of cubes, which attacks with large red bullets in the bullet hell style expected from NieR, before shifting to a new form and switching up its attacks.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will hit PC, PS4 and Xbox One in April. The game is a remake of the updated version of the original game which was exclusive to Japan.

Earlier in the year, hacker and modder Lance McDonald discovered one final hidden secret in NieR: automata nearly four years after the game’s release.

The code allows you to face the final ending immediately after fighting the first boss. NieR: Automata has several endings, many of which can’t be accessed until two or three playthroughs, but this code lets you bypass them all.

Since NieR: Automata’s release the game has sold over five million copies worldwide, and the mobile game, NieR Re[in]carnation, has been confirmed for release on iOS and Android on February 18, 2021 in Japan.