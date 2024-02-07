Square Enix remade ‘Final Fantasy 7’ to stop it being “that game my dad played”

Final Fantasy series producer Yoshinori Kitase has spoken about his reasoning for remaking Final Fantasy 7.

Originally released in 1997 for the original PlayStation, Final Fantasy 7 is regarded as one of the greatest games ever made. Square Enix are currently in the process of remaking the game, with the second game in the trilogy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth due out at the end of February.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Final Fantasy 7 director and current series producer Yoshinori Kitase has explained why Square Enix decided to completely remake the beloved title.

Advertisement

“If a player from the modern generation plays the original, are they going to get the same emotional reaction and response the original generation of players had 27 years ago when it was current and cutting edge? I don’t think they would,” Kitase said.

He went on to say that Final Fantasy 7 could easily be “that game my dad played” for new players. “I don’t want it to be that,” he added. “We need to remake the game as a modern game so it can continue to be seen in that light rather than just as an artefact from history.”

Kitase added that both the remake and Final Fantasy 16 “expand what Final Fantasy can be.”

Square Enix have also shared a new gameplay demo for Rebirth that showcases several new additions to the world including an overview of the new, open world map, various travel options and an expanded pool of minigames. The studio has also released a free demo that’s available to play now. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is due for release February 29.

In other news, a developer on the frontline of the infamous and game-changing firing of Call Of Duty creators Jason West and Vince Zampella from Infinity Ward in 2009 has spoken about the event and revealed what happened next at the studio.