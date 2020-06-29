Square Enix to announce “several” new games in July and August

Square Enix has confirmed plans to announce “several” new games in the coming months.

During a shareholder meeting last Wednesday (June 24), the company revealed that it had initially planned to announce the titles at a press conference in place of the cancelled E3 2020. However, those plans were later scrapped due to delays stemming from the ongoing pandemic.

When asked about how COVID-19 has affected the company’s plans, Square Enix noted that “we would normally announce new games at E3 [and] had planned to have a press conference as a replacement event, but were unable to do so since assets were not complete”, according to No Investment, No Life (as translated by Gematsu).

“We’ll be announcing new titles individually as the timing permits. Several will debut around July to August,” the company added. No details surrounding the upcoming games were unveiled during the shareholder meeting.

Square Enix currently has a full slate of games on the way for the second half of 2020. They include next-gen third person shooter Outriders, action title Marvel’s Avengers, rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory as well as the remastered version of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles.

The company also has Project Athia headed to the PlayStation 5 sometime in the future. The game was first announced during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming digital event. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this month, Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road for iOS and Android. The game follows the adventures of a teenage Xehanort, one of the central antagonists of the Kingdom Hearts saga, on his path to become the Seeker Of Darkness.