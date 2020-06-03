Square Enix, Ubisoft and more contribute to Black Lives Matter movement

Many game publishers and developers have expressed support for the Black Lives Matter protests across the US, in light of George Floyd’s death on May 25, and now a number of them are putting their money where they mouths are.

Square Enix announced its $250,000 pledge to the Black Lives Matter organisation and other charities as part of #BlackOutTuesday, in order to “help combat racial injustice and positively affect change in the world.” In a follow-up tweet, the company also provided fans with links to platforms and resources where they can also contribute, such as the Equal Justice Initiative.

Ubisoft has committed $100,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter organisation, stating that “the killing of George Floyd and the systemic racism faced by the Black community is deeply disturbing and painful”.

We stand in solidarity with Black team members, players, and the Black community. We are making a $100,000 contribution to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter and encourage those who are able to, to donate. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KpHZCF6VWx — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 2, 2020

Devolver Digital and its employees have made a donation of $65,000 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement through ActBlue, which lets users split their contribution among a number of different organisations. They include the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Marshall Project, National Police Accountability Project and more.

The individual employees of Devolver Digital and the company itself have donated $65,000 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement through the link below. We urge industry peers and partners to donate as they are able.#BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/6mbe9Z1xrv — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2020

Indie studio thatgamecompany has also pledged $20,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter organisation in support of “meaningful change.” They added that “compassion, inclusion and love are the pillars of what makes a community grow. Only then can we flourish as humanity”.

Naughty Dog’s president and vice president, Evan Wells and Neil Druckmann, have also committed $5,000 and $500, respectively, to several organization and initiatives in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Their contributions have also been matched by PlayStation.

Electronic Arts also announced a substantial USD$1million donation to “organisations dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the US and against discrimination around the world”, such as the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund. The company is also taking steps to combat racial injustice within the company, including a dialogue with employees and company-wide volunteering.

Humble Bundle has also pledged USD$1million to create a fund that will be dedicated to helping publish games from Black developers. The company has yet to divulge details surrounding the fund and how it will be dispersed, but more updates are expected in the coming days. “We will have more updates about the fund and other ways we are actively supporting organisations soon,” it noted.