‘Stalker 2’ cancels all NFT-related plans, one day after announcing them

GSC Game World has cancelled all of their NFT-related plans for Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, following backlash from fans.

Earlier this week (December 15), it was announced that the release of Stalker 2 would be preceded by a monthly series of NFT drops on DMarket, a platform for trading NFTs and metaverse creation.

The first NFT, set to be auctioned in January, was for a player to create an NPC in their likeness. A second drop was to follow in February.

However, despite the developers promising that the NFTs “won’t influence the gameplay itself or give in-game advantages over other players,” Stalker 2 fans still weren’t happy with the announcement.

In an attempt to quash the backlash, GSC Game World released a statement on twitter. It tried to address concerns that it’d “go too far” and explained how future plans for NFTs included nothing more than the chance to name walls, put tattoos on your character or own digital cards. It said all the potential income from these tokens would be spent “on improving the game to make it better.”

Soon after though, the statement was deleted and replaced by another.

“We hear you. Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made the decision to cancel anything NFT-related in Stalker 2.”

“The interests of our fans and players are our top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.”

Ahead of announcing their plans, GSC Game World CEO Evgeniy Grygorovych told Wccftech that they see”“no problem with adding an NFT into a single-player experience, as long as: the offer is fun and valuable, it’s optional and doesn’t affect the experience of others, and it doesn’t change the gameplay at all.”

Ubisoft has also faced considerable backlash from its own developers and audience for the launch of its NFT platform Quartz.