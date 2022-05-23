‘Stalker 2’ development resumes despite invasion setback

Development on Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl has resumed, after the game was “shifted to the sidelines” due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On May 20 (via GRY-Online), a community representative for GSC Game World said that development on Stalker 2 “continues,” and added that “the work is in progress.”

This indicates that GSC Game World has resumed working on Stalker 2, after the game’s development was “shifted to the sidelines” back in March. This pause was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is where GSC Game World is based.

“We are striving to help our employees and their families survive. The game development [is] shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue. After the victory. Glory to Ukraine,” said GSC Game World at the time.

Since then, GSC Game World has reportedly moved the development team to the Czech Republic, in order for work on Stalker 2 to continue safely.

Last month, the studio raised around £612,557 for a charity that supports the Ukrainian armed forces.

GSC Game World has also halted sales of Stalker 2 in Russia, and blocked the game’s website in Russia.

Speaking on the decision to stop selling Stalker 2 in Russia, GSC Game World said “apolitically has no place where death comes,” and added that “every penny of taxes that go to the Russian Federation is financing the murder of our children and loved ones, the destruction of our cities.”

GSC Game World is not the only Ukrainian studio to be affected by the war. Last week, Kyiv-based studio Frogwares revealed that it is developing a new game despite the invasion. According to a press release shared by the company, Frogwares “can not only make a new game, but do so while supporting those fighting.”

