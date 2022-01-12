‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ delays release by seven months

The Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl developer has announced that it’s delaying the release of the title to December 8, 2022.

Stalker 2 was supposed to be released April 28 but GSC Game World has now confirmed that it needs more time to finish the game.

“These additional seven months of development are needed to fulfil our vision and achieve the desired state of the games,” it wrote in a statement shared via Twitter. “Stalker 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC and it require thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project like this.”

“This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to the expectations,” it continued. “With more information, updates and showcases coming, we have an exciting and important year ahead. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

GSC found itself in trouble with its playerbase recently. One day after announcing a range of NFT drops that wouldn’t “influence the gameplay itself or give in-game advantages over other players”, the company put out a statement cancelling its NFT plans.

“We hear you. Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made the decision to cancel anything NFT-related in Stalker 2,” it wrote. “The interests of our fans and players are our top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.”

Late last year, five new screenshots of Stalker 2‘s gameplay were revealed – showing off the games use of Unreal Engine 5.

It was also announced that Stalker 2 would take up 180gp of space on the Xbox and GSC revealed a list of hefty PC requirements needed to run the game.