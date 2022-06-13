‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl’ delayed into 2023

GSC Game World’s upcoming Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl was quietly revealed to be delayed into 2023 yesterday (June 12).

This comes after a graphic was shared showing the next twelve months on Xbox following the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which placed Stalker 2 in the 2023 bracket. As far as anyone was so far aware, the game was set for a December 8 release date later this year.

GSC Game World is a Ukraine-based developer, and it was just last month that the studio revealed it was back on track with development after Russia invaded the country in February of this year. A developer representative said that “the work is in progress” and that “work continues” during the conflict.

The Russian invasion forced GSC Game World to shift Stalker 2’s development “to the sidelines” earlier this year, with the team then reportedly leaving Ukraine for the Czech Republic.

“We are striving to help our employees and their families survive. The game development [is] shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue. After the victory. Glory to Ukraine,” said GSC Game World at the time.

Whilst no official reason has been given for the delay – or a new specific release date – the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of the studio’s home country has more than likely forced GSC Game World to push back Stalker 2’s release.

