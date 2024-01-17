‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl’ release date confirmed in surprisingly cosy trailer

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl has received a new release date.

After previously being announced for a Q1 2024 release window, the game has been delayed to September 5 and will be released on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will be released on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The trailer announcing the new date is weirdly calm and features a very nice campfire song being played as the point-of-view character reaches for a cup of what looks like coffee.

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl was originally revealed back in 2010, with a release date set for 2012. However, the dissolution of developer GSC Game World meant that the game was cancelled in April 2012.

In 2014, GSC Game World was reformed, with the development of a new version of Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl announced four years later. A full gameplay trailer wasn’t shown off until E3 2021, however, and the breakout of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine led to further development issues and delays.

Mere months ago in September 2023, a fire broke out in the GSC Game World Prague office, leading to 1.5million Czech crowns (£52,639) in damages. The developer released a statement which confirmed the fire, stating that:

“Fortunately, none of the employees or office staff were injured in the accident. A fire broke out in our office in Prague on Thursday. Even though the fire was successfully put out, one of the office floors now requires a full restoration. Further details of the accident are still being investigated. We express our deepest appreciation for your questions and the words of support we have been receiving.”

NME previewed Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl in August 2023, with our previewer writing that:

“From our half-hour preview, it’s clear that Stalker 2 has all of the grit, atmosphere, and brutality that Stalker fans expect. While the English voice acting leaves a lot to be desired and the build we play still struggles with bugs, we’re optimistic that the game – now delayed to 2024 – will get more than Geiger counters buzzing at launch.”

