‘Stalker 2’ is coming to the Xbox Series X as a launch exclusive

Stalker 2 has been announced and is coming to PC and the Xbox Series X as a console launch exclusive.

The announcement was made during Microsoft‘s Xbox Games Conference and gave fans a moody CGI trailer to convey the tone of the game. This marks the first time the Stalker franchise has arrived to consoles and will be available day one as part of the Xbox Game Pass service, however no release date has been announced.

Set inside ‘The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone’, the trailer for Stalker 2 provided a bleak look at the future entry into the franchise. With strikingly dark imagery of the environments and deadly mutants that inhabit it, the trailer sets the tone for what fans can expect.

Check it out below:

Players who dive into Stalker 2 will discover many new implementations to the series. For the first time, the game will be an open-world experience. Titled ‘The Zone’ players will venture into one seamless post-apocalyptic landscape and described as one of the biggest to date.

The story will also feature a branching narrative with multiple endings. Throughout the course of the story, players will be forced to make tough decisions, each with their own consequences.

Originating from the original trilogy, the AI system known as ‘A-Life’ will be upgraded for the new entry. The AI has the ability to change The Zone with different behaviour for characters and mutants, ensuring each playthrough is different.

Stalker 2 was one of many announcements made during the Xbox Games Showcase. Obsidian Entertainment unveiled its latest RPG game titled Avowed, and Playground Game was confirmed to be working on a new entry in the Fable series.