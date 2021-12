As one of the big releases of early 2022, among the likes of ‘Elden Ring’, ‘Horizon Forbidden West’, ‘Dying Light 2: Stay Human’, and others, ‘STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl’ is right up there. It’s the fourth game in the series, but the first in thirteen years, and it’s also the first ever title from the franchise that’s appearing on console. Oh and it’s going to include NFTs.