‘Stalker 2’ quietly changes its launch date in updated document

GSC Game World expects Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl to be released in early 2024 for PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, according to an updated document.

Spotted by IGN, the survival horror’s fact sheet has been changed to show that the game hits the shelves in the first quarter of 2024. That narrows it down to a date in either January, February or March, but at the time of writing, the game’s official website does not reflect the new release window.

Over a decade has elapsed since the sequel’s original reveal, though it was cancelled and then resurrected to run on Unreal Engine 5 in 2018. Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl has been delayed several times as a result of the Russo-Ukrainian War, with part of the team now living in Prague for their own safety.

Earlier this year, Russian hackers successfully leaked test materials for the game following an onslaught of cyber attacks that lasted “almost a year and a half”.

“We are a Ukrainian company, and like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying: destroyed houses, ruined lives, and the deaths of our loved ones,” said GSC Game World regarding the hack and encouraged fans not to seek out the leaked material. “Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.”

NME got the chance to go hands-on with Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl at this year’s Gamescom and it sorted the wheat from the chaff within minutes of sitting down for the preview.

“The award for ‘most deaths at Gamescom 2023’ goes to Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl, which wasted no time in killing us repeatedly,” said Andy Brown. “We guessed this post-apocalyptic shooter would be tough when its hands-on started with a mutated dog making lunch of our leg, but were still taken by surprise by its difficulty.”

For news, previews and announcements on the most exciting games at Gamescom 2023, be sure to follow NME‘s live blog of the event for the rest of the week.