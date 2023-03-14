‘Star Citizen’ apologises for “super rough start” to Alpha 3.18

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has apologised for a “super rough start” to its Alpha 3.18 update, with the sci-fi game currently experiencing server outages and error messages.

The Alpha 3.18: Lasting Legacies update was launched on Friday (March 10) and introduced salvaging, new vehicles, more locations, and extra missions to complete.

However, Friday’s update has also caused a number of issues for players, with Star Citizen‘s servers suffering from outages and downtime.

As of today (March 14), Star Citizen‘s server status page warns of partial outages and issues with players trying to log in. With many players left unable to properly play the latest update, Cloud Imperium Games has said that it is “sorry for the super rough start” and explained the studio has “all hands on deck” trying to fix the issues.

We're sorry for the super rough start – our team is all hands on deck working to get things running smoothly as quickly as possible. We'll keep you updated! — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) March 12, 2023

In a longer blog post published yesterday (March 13), Cloud Imperium Games explained that Alpha 3.18’s persistent entity streaming feature required a live release to “continue testing at a scale only possible in the live environment”.

“Since releasing, hundreds of thousands of you have turned up to check out the latest update,” said the studio. “However, we understand that many of you are currently encountering issues preventing you from logging in, and for those who are able to get in, you may be experiencing a less than ideal gameplay experience.”

“First, we would like to apologize for the turbulence and frustration that many of you have experienced since release,” Cloud Imperium continued. “While we anticipated that there might be some initial hiccups with the launch, and tried to set expectations accordingly, it is still unacceptable to us that so many of you have been unable to enjoy 3.18 properly.”

The developer added that it has seen “improvements in many areas” but remains working on remaining issues within the game.

