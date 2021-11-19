‘Star Citizen’ announces free-to-play period starting from today

Cloud Imperium Games has announced that Star Citizen will be temporarily free-to-play starting from today (November 19), and curious players will be able to test-drive over 120 ships.

Announced today, Star Citizen will be free-to-play between November 19 and December 1. Interested players can register at the Star Citizen website’s sign-up page.

Star Citizen is also hosting its annual Intergalactic Aerospace Expo from today, which will be used to reveal six new ships, including the Aegis Redeemer, Ares Ion and Ares Inferno.

The Aegis Redeemer will be a “heavily armed gunship” that’s equipped to survive high-danger encounters. The Ion and Inferno variants of the Ares Star Fighter will offer a specialist approach to combat – the Ion ship will be comfortable for longer-range combat, while the Inferno is best suited to getting up close and personal in close and mid-range fights.

The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo will also invite “top ship manufacturers from across the ‘verse” to gather and showcase their available – and upcoming – ships.”

The event will kick off with in-game company Anvil Aerospace debuting its next Spartan vehicle, whilst Argo Astronautics will reveal a new ship on November 25. Meanwhile, Musashi Industrial and Starflight Concern (MISC) will be teaming up for a “big surprise” on November 27.

Each day, there will be a different range of ships on display, meaning players can revisit the event to try out alternate vehicles. From November 28, there will be “exclusive ship skins and in-game leather jackets” awarded to the four finalists of Star Citizen‘s latest Ship Showdown event.

You can read more about the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo here.

