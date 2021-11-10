‘Star Citizen’ developer plans huge new Manchester studio

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games is planning to open a huge new studio in Manchester, housing a team of up to 1,000 employees.

The new studio is set to open in May 2022, with the company’s existing 400-strong team, based in nearby Wilmslow, moving into the new offices. However, the company is expecting a quick expansion – its five-year plan seeing the team expand to 700 people by 2023.

Cloud Imperium Games plans to house 1,000 employees in its new studio by 2026.

“The company is committed to game development in the UK and is invested in growing its Manchester studio to serve as a pivotal team for its large-scale game plans,” said Cloud Imperium Games in an official statement. “The new Manchester studio will begin its local recruiting efforts in early 2022, with positions available for programmers, artists, animators, audio specialists, writers, designers and producers, as well as in administrative roles, and in entry-level positions for newcomers looking to make a start in the videogames industry.”

This impressive new studio space is at the heart of the Enterprise City district in Manchester Goods Yard – a media, tech and creative cluster designed to connect businesses within the city.

Cloud Imperium Games boss Chris Roberts explained why the new studio is so personally important to him.

“Manchester is where I started my video game career, when I was hired to write the Game of the Month for BBC Micro User, back in 1983 at the ripe age of 14,” he explained. “It makes me very happy to announce that we have signed a long-term deal for our biggest office yet, in downtown Manchester.”

The movie is said to follow an impressive few years for Cloud Imperium Games, after the huge success of Star Citizen.

