Star-studded horror ‘Until Dawn’ is coming to PC

An enhanced version of Until Dawn has been revealed for PC and PlayStation 5, following a series of leaks earlier this week.

The game was revealed during last night’s (January 30) PlayStation State of Play, and is developed by Ballistic Moon. It is scheduled for launch later this year, and will be available on both PC and PlayStation 5 systems.

A blog post confirms that the game has been fully rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, using the “latest tools and techniques”.

“New and improved animations build on the success of the original character performances. Characters, environments and VFX have been upgraded – all for a truly enhanced cinematic horror experience.”

The game will have a “broader cinematic tonal colour palette” in order to remaster the already existing content, with elements of the story expanded and developed upon in the new version of the game.

“We’ve endeavoured to keep the fantastic narrative integratory of the original, but we have seized the opportunity to expand upon unexplored emotional parts of the story”

Until Dawn was originally released in 2015 and was developed by Supermassive Games, featuring an all-star cast of actors such as Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere and Brett Dalton.

While Supermassive Games isn’t working on the remaster, they released a spiritual successor in 2022 titled The Quarry. NME reviewed the game, calling it a “gleefully gory teen horror”.

“Despite a slow start, The Quarry delivers even more ways to feel terrible when your actions fail a tropey teen (or six). It’s not as scary as Until Dawn but there’s so much love for the horror genre and you’ll definitely want to dive in to see how it could all have played out,” our reviewer wrote.

