Star Wars Battlefront 3 is not currently in development at DICE according to a new report.

Following the news that three new games in the Star War franchise are in development at Respawn Entertainment, a new report has suggested that publisher EA may be done with the Star Wars license once these games have been completed.

According to VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb; “But beyond the Bit Reactor game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s sequel, and the FPS project, EA is done with Star Wars.“

He continued; “DICE, which is still putting out fires with Battlefield 2042, is focusing on the Battlefield franchise going forward. And EA is looking to once again emphasize its own properties.”

Among the three games announced to be in development at Respawn is a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Game director Stig Asmussen, will be in charge of the game’s sequel. There is currently no official word if this game will be a direct sequel to Fallen Order and follow Cal Kestis, or if it will go in a slightly new direction.

A first-person shooter is also being developed by another Respawn team, this time headed by Peter Hirschmann, who has experience working on the original Battlefront games at LucasArts.

The third game announced is a tactical strategy game set in the Star Wars developed by a new studio, Bit Reactor.

“Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games,” said Sean Shoptaw of Walt Disney Games in the post. “Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy.”

