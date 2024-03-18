‘Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection’ called “a total mess” by prominent modder

A modder whose work was reportedly used in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection without their permission has panned the release of the game, calling it “a total mess”.

Speaking to IGN, modder iamashaymin said, “The fact they [Aspyr] had to release patches both before and immediately after releasing two decade old games really says it all. Especially considering part of the patches is rumoured to have removed content they had already said was removed months ago.”

The latter half of that quote refers to the accusation that developer Aspyr used one of iamashaymin’s mods that added Asajj Ventress as a playable character by reskinning Aayla Secura. The mod is identifiable due to Ventress using Secura’s animations and lightsabers.

This version of Ventress was spotted in a trailer for the game, and Aspyr issued a statement to IGN claiming the inclusion of any uncredited material was a “mistake” and would not be in the final release. However, Reddit footage from the game’s launch appears to show iamashaymin’s version of Ventress. Aspyr has since patched the game with its own version of Ventress, fans say.

'The upcoming release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection does not include any code or content that is taken from uncredited sources.'https://t.co/GjrJY2E0wM

I am not in the Credits @AspyrMedia — iamashaymin (@iamashaymin) March 14, 2024

This is just the latest in a slew of problems with Aspyr’s Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection launch. The game launched with some modes having only three servers with a capacity for 64 players, meaning thousands of people couldn’t play online. There were also graphical and technical bugs reported by players, leading to the game getting mostly negative reviews on Steam.

Aspyr has since admitted, “at launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser.”

It assures players it is “working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilised to prevent further outages.”