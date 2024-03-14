‘Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection’ launches to server issues

The hotly anticipated Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has launched in a dire state, with apparently just three 64-player servers available for some game modes.

Streamer sebbaku highlighted the issues on X. They wrote, “I am so disappointed this is robbery, don’t buy Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection“. At the time of writing, the game has mostly negative reviews on Steam, with just 20 percent reviewing the game positively.

More servers have reportedly been added, but players are still complaining of “horrible ping, stuttering”. Players are also reporting numerous bugs and glitches, such as spawning errors, weapons not registering damage, and difficulty properly balancing opposing teams.

Advertisement

The game reviewed positively with critics, but they would have been unaware of the server issues if fewer than 200 people had access to pre-release copies of the game.

-10,000 people playing on launch night.

-Only has 3 servers that have 64 slots for a total of ~200 players.

-Multiplayer doesn't work otherwise.

-Price Tag of 35 USD Jesus Christ I am so disappointed this is robbery, don't buy Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection pic.twitter.com/JB7oCTHzgh — seb 🦝📕 (@sebbaku) March 14, 2024

This is a poor start to a collection of games that were widely beloved during their original launches back in the early 2000s. By comparison, the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 has overwhelmingly positive reviews, with just five percent being negative. The original developer, Pandemic, made hit games The Saboteur, Mercenaries and Destroy All Humans!, which got a remake of its own in 2020.

The Battlefront Classic Collection promised to include all the content from the original two games, plus cross-generation multiplayer, but not full platform crossplay. It doesn’t seem like players were expecting a full ground-up remake, or even much beyond some HD upscaling, but multiplayer functionality is essential in games like this.

Gamers on Reddit were already wary of the lack of full cross-play, and the poor state of the multiplayer at launch seems like it’s done a lot of damage to the release’s reputation.

In other news, vampire survival game V Rising finally has a full launch date, May 8, with a PS5 release promised for sometime later this year.