‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ giveaway crashes servers due to popularity

Star Wars Battlefront II is currently available for free via the Epic Games store, and as a result the game’s servers have become overloaded.

Players who try to get online to play have been facing error codes 623 and 918. The code 918 says “this EA account is restricted from accessing any online features” which implies that the account has been banned, but this according to users on Reddit, this is not the case.

The official EA Help account has already tweeted an acknowledgement of the issues, saying: “An incredible number of players have joined us during our Epic Games Store free week and we’re scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront”

Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in #StarWarsBattlefrontII?

Sit tight, we're on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we're scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront. — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 15, 2021

Advertisement

Over the course of a few hours, EA responded to the servers issues, and currently promise that the servers for Battlefront II are now up to capacity for all of the new players coming from Epic.

“Welcome to all of our new players and thank you once more for your patience! May the Force be with you,” the company tweeted. You can see that post below.

We're happy to report the issue affecting #StarWarsBattlefrontII server capacity has been resolved. Welcome to all of our new players and thank you once more for your patience! May the Force be with you. — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 16, 2021

The free release of the game on Epic seems perfectly timed to capitalise on recent Lucasfilm Games announcements.

The formation of the company was announced on Monday (January 11) as a new universal company for all future Star Wars games. Douglas Riley, the vice president of Lucasfilm Games, has said that announcements will “continue throughout the next year”.

Advertisement

One of the first projects that has been announced is a collaboration with Ubisoft on an open-world Star Wars game that will be developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment division, who were responsible for titles such as Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.