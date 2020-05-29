‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ will be free on PlayStation Plus in June

Sony has announced the second of two free games on its PlayStation Plus service for the month of June: Star Wars Battlefront II.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be available for free for all PS Plus subscribers starting from Tuesday, June 2 till the end of the month. All expansion packs and content that have been introduced to the game since its release will also be available to PS Plus subscribers. It joins Call Of Duty: WWII, which was revealed as the first free game earlier this week, and is already available for download.

Star Wars Battlefront II is an action shooter video game based on the Star Wars film franchise. Battlefront II was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in November 2017. The title features a large rosters of playable heroes, including characters from Star Wars films, spin-offs and even TV shows.

The news of Battlefront II being released as a free game for PS Plus comes just a month after EA announced that the game would be receiving its final content update with The Battle On Scarif, which launch last month.

As with all free PS Plus games, Star Wars Battlefront II and Call Of Duty: WWII can be kept by players for free as long as they’re subscribed to the paid PS Plus service.

In other PlayStation news, Sony is reportedly set to unveil PlayStation 5 games during a virtual event next week. The event is currently slated for June 3, but is subject to change. A State Of Play episode focused on next-gen games is also in the works and is tentatively scheduled for August.