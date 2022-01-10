‘Star Wars: Eclipse’ developer Quantic Dream is working on a second, comedic game

Developer Quantic Dream is rumoured to be working on a second title beyond the recently announced Star Wars: Eclipse, with the mystery game reportedly taking more of a comedic direction.

The rumour comes from Twitter user AccountNGT (as spotted by VGC). The feed has some precedent in its predictions, having accurately identified Star Wars: Eclipse a week before its reveal at The Game Awards in December 2021.

Quantic Dream's second AAA project – Based on The Dark Sorcerer demo

– Humor based game

– Core team in Paris

– More advanced than Star Wars Eclipse

– Cross-Gen (can be changed due to their new strategy) pic.twitter.com/08sLTcbkPr — AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 8, 2022

AccountNGT claims the game will be based on Quantic Dream’s The Dark Sorcerer, a 12-minute cinematic revealed way back at E3 2013, ostensibly purely as a showcase of the PS4’s power. A comic short, the elaborate but brief movie followed a beleaguered actor trying to film a fantasy trailer while plagued by on-set errors.

The related game is said to be a “medieval fantasy” with a “non-linear storyline” written by Quantic Dream’s David Cage, with gameplay “based on narrative interactivity”.

If true, the untitled game would appear to be following the same production trajectory as Detroit: Become Human, which itself began life as the 2011 cinematic Kara.

AccountNGT also claims that the development of the unannounced game is set to take place at Quantic Dream’s main Paris site and will be “more advanced” than Eclipse. It’s also stated to be a cross-gen game, so expect it to arrive on both PS4/Xbox One and PS5/Xbox-Series X|S generation hardware, should the title exist. The rumour claims the game is “coming to PC as well”.

However, the rumour also suggests that “Quantic Dream Paris is in difficulty to hire people for this game”, with the staffing problem extending to Star Wars: Eclipse.

Quantic Dream hasn’t officially announced anything for The Dark Sorcerer, but with a PlayStation State of Play broadcast expected in February, that seems the likeliest place for a reveal.

