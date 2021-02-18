‘Star Wars: Hunters’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this year

Star Wars: Hunters has been officially revealed for Nintendo Switch with a short teaser.

The clip for the new Star Wars game appeared on the Nintendo Direct presentation last night (February 17).

While the clip did not feature any gameplay footage, it included holograms of recognisable Star Wars characters, including a Jedi knight, a bounty hunter, a wookie, and a stormtrooper.

The official website confirmed that Star Wars: Hunters is a team-based competitive arena combat game from Zynga and LucasFilm Games.

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters features arenas based on iconic settings from the franchise’s universe. Players can choose to play as bounty hunters, rebel heroes or imperial soldiers in the fast-paced action game.

Douglas Reilly, VP of LucasFilm Games said: “Star Wars: Hunters draws inspiration from classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a look and feel that is different from anything we have done before.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce this wildly creative cast of characters to our fans on Nintendo Switch, where they can join with their friends in thrilling battles at home or on the go.”

The free-to-play title will also be launching on iOS and Android devices, with a release to come later this year.

Developer Zynga is best known for creating social games for Facebook and mobile platforms. Its best-known game, FarmVille, closed down permanently last December.

The Nintendo Direct presentation also revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is finally coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.